CEO of Wayne UNC Health Care to speak at University of Mount Olive graduation
The University of Mount Olive will graduate approximately 375 students on Saturday, May 6, during its 2 p.m. commencement exercises in the George and Annie Dail Kornegay Arena. A baccalaureate service will be held at 11 a.m. in Southern Bank Auditorium with the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Apr 17
|Please
|112
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Like to show
|3
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr 4
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar '17
|guest
|1
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|32
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar '17
|kuda
|8
Find what you want!
Search Massillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC