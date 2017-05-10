Canton Museum of Art to Host Night at...

Canton Museum of Art to Host Night at the Museum Free Family Festival

Wednesday May 10

Canton Museum of Art presents "Night at the Museum: A Free Family Festival" on Saturday, May 20 from 7PM-10PM. This free non-ticketed event is open to the public with entertainment for all ages.

