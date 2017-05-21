Blade takes three firsts at state AP ...

Blade takes three firsts at state AP awards

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The Blade's Andy Morrison took third place in the Best Photo Story category for "Homeless Woman Still has Her Dog, Cow." The Blade won first place in the Best Public Service award category in the latest Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition for an entry entitled "Ohioans View on Trade Agreements, Jobs, the Economy and Who Should be President."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massillon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canal Fulton Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 9 Musikologist 16
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr '17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr '17 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr '17 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
See all Massillon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massillon Forum Now

Massillon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massillon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Massillon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC