Blade takes three firsts at state AP awards
The Blade's Andy Morrison took third place in the Best Photo Story category for "Homeless Woman Still has Her Dog, Cow." The Blade won first place in the Best Public Service award category in the latest Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition for an entry entitled "Ohioans View on Trade Agreements, Jobs, the Economy and Who Should be President."
