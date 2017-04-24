The Daily Briefing: Ohio gets $26 million to fight opioids

The state will receive $26 million to fight heroin and prescription drugs, part of a pot of $485 million in grants that the Department of Health and Human Services is offering to battle the drug epidemic. According to Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services, the money will be used over the next two years for medication-assisted treatment, prevention, screaning, recovery supports and addressing secondary trauma among first responders, including law enforcement and emergency medical technicians.

