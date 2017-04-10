Nick Saban coming back to Ohio to speak at Massillon Spring Kickoff
If you haven't been paying attention to the 2018 recruiting cycle, Alabama and Nick Saban have been making another move in Ohio, offering some of the best players in what's a loaded in-state Class of 2018. Saban will be the featured speaker at Massillon's annual Spring Kickoff, which will be held on May 3 at the Massillon Knights of Columbus.
