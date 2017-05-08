NFL prospect Gareon Conley will give ...

NFL prospect Gareon Conley will give DNA, statement to Cleveland...

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Cleveland.com

Former Ohio State cornerback and NFL prospect Gareon Conley will submit his DNA and be interviewed by Cleveland police Monday in connection with a sexual assault investigation, his attorney said. Kevin Spellacy said Conley agreed to meet with sex crimes detectives on Monday, following the NFL Draft, which runs today through Saturday.

