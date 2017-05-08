NFL prospect Gareon Conley will give DNA, statement to Cleveland...
Former Ohio State cornerback and NFL prospect Gareon Conley will submit his DNA and be interviewed by Cleveland police Monday in connection with a sexual assault investigation, his attorney said. Kevin Spellacy said Conley agreed to meet with sex crimes detectives on Monday, following the NFL Draft, which runs today through Saturday.
