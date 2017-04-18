Municipal Court
In Columbiana County Municipal Court Jacob Anthony Fisher, 23, Washington Street, Salem, was fined $100 and had his driver's license suspended six months for possession of instruments used to ingest of inhale a controlled substance. Madison Lee Courtney, 23, Toledo, was fined $250, placed on two years probation and required 30 hours community service for driving under suspension.
