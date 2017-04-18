Kings Island's new coaster, Mystic Timbers, thrills with...
It's not the highest roller coaster at Kings Island , or the fastest, but Mystic Timbers may be the most fun - with hill after hill of stomach-dropping thrills, plus a surprise ending that changes every time you ride it. Roller coaster enthusiasts and members of the media spent hours Thursday morning trying out the new themed ride, in advance of its public debut on Saturday.
