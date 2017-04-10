GateHouse names new publisher for gro...

GateHouse names new publisher for group of 8 Ohio newspapers

" GateHouse Media has named a new publisher and regional editor for a group of newspapers in northern and eastern Ohio. Veteran publisher and advertising executive Bill Albrecht will be publisher for eight newspapers: The Review in Alliance, the Ashland Times-Gazette, The Daily Jeffersonian in Cambridge, The Canton Repository, the Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, The Independent in Massillon, The Times-Reporters in Dover and New Philadelphia, and The Daily Record in Wooster.

