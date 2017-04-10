Army Reserve soldier bought gun minut...

Army Reserve soldier bought gun minutes before killing 3, himself

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Stars and Stripes

In the span of about an hour, Army reservist Tres Peterson bought a gun, drove to his ex-fiancee's home, fatally shot her, her mother, a family friend and their family dog, then turned the gun on himself. "We're seeing no background of any type of violent behavior between the two of them ... It's very shocking to everybody in the community," Lawver said.

