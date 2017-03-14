Northeast Ohio Small Farm Conference set
The 2017 Northeast Ohio "Living Your Small Farm Dream" small farm conference will be held March 25 at the RG Drage Career Center in Massillon, 2800 Richville Drive SW. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
