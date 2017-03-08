New Franklin preparing for spring

New Franklin Council approved a number of resolutions for road improvements and lawn care services at its March 1 meeting. Council voted 5-0, with Councilmen Tarry Harget and Gust Kalapodis absent, to approve the work, which includes: obtaining paving chip and seal services through the Summit County Engineer Office's bidding program, with $100,000 allocated.

