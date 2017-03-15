Men charged after Woodlawn Avenue raid in Cambridge

Two men arrested when Cambridge police officers and SWAT members raided a Woodlawn Avenue home last weekend appeared in the municipal court Tuesday for felony bond hearings. Ethan L. Clark, 29, Massillon, is facing one count each of extortion, a third-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

