Men charged after Woodlawn Avenue rai...

Men charged after Woodlawn Avenue raid in Cambridge

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

Two men arrested when Cambridge police officers and SWAT members raided a Woodlawn Avenue home last weekend appeared in the municipal court Tuesday for felony bond hearings. Ethan L. Clark, 29, Massillon, is facing one count each of extortion, a third-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massillon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar 7 Musikologist 32
News Hillary Lost. Should We Care? Mar 6 kuda 8
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Mar 6 Canton Democratic... 111
tameshia campbell Feb 15 kentucky boy yea 2
fartfetish (Feb '16) Feb '17 IcallBullShytOnThis 3
Theresa braham Jan '17 Kelly 1
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan '17 thenewthemoonvill... 2
See all Massillon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massillon Forum Now

Massillon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massillon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Massillon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,944 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC