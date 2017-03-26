Foul language in library leads to police chase, jail cellWoman, 19,...

Foul language in library leads to pol...

Foul language in library leads to police chase, jail cell

Norwalk Reflector

A young woman using foul language at the library Friday afternoon was jailed after a resulting police chase, according to Stark County Jail records. The library staff called police to the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E, to address the 19-year-old Thorne Avenue NE woman "after she was warned by staff to lower her voice and to stop with the abusive language she was using inside the library," the jail records said.

