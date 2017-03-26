Foul language in library leads to police chase, jail cellWoman, 19,...
A young woman using foul language at the library Friday afternoon was jailed after a resulting police chase, according to Stark County Jail records. The library staff called police to the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E, to address the 19-year-old Thorne Avenue NE woman "after she was warned by staff to lower her voice and to stop with the abusive language she was using inside the library," the jail records said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr 4
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar 23
|guest
|1
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Bobomoon
|2
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|32
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar '17
|kuda
|8
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|Canton Democratic...
|111
Find what you want!
Search Massillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC