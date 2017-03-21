Features 5 mins ago 11:27 p.m.Adaptive wheelchair basketball taking off
Lisa Followay ends all of her emails with a quote from Thomas Buxton, "With ordinary talent and extraordinary perseverance all things are attainable". WKYC Channel 3 News saw how she is SEEING THE POSSIBLE with an adaptive sports program for extraordinary kids who ARE excelling once given the chance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Bobomoon
|2
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 7
|Musikologist
|32
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar 6
|kuda
|8
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Mar 6
|Canton Democratic...
|111
|tameshia campbell
|Feb '17
|kentucky boy yea
|2
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan '17
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC