Features 5 mins ago 11:27 p.m.Adaptive wheelchair basketball taking off

Lisa Followay ends all of her emails with a quote from Thomas Buxton, "With ordinary talent and extraordinary perseverance all things are attainable". WKYC Channel 3 News saw how she is SEEING THE POSSIBLE with an adaptive sports program for extraordinary kids who ARE excelling once given the chance.

