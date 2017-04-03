CommQuest Expands Women's Residential Treatment, One of the Biggest Needs of the Opioid Crisis
One of the state's most active addiction-treatment programs is expanding its services for women's and outreach. WKSU's M.L. Schultze spoke with the head of the Stark County nonprofit CommQuest about the half-million-dollar effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar 23
|guest
|1
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Bobomoon
|2
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 7
|Musikologist
|32
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar 6
|kuda
|8
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Mar 6
|Canton Democratic...
|111
Find what you want!
Search Massillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC