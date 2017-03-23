Columbiana principal Lance Hostetler ...

Columbiana principal Lance Hostetler hired as new United superintendent

Thursday Mar 9

The board Thursday night unanimously granted a three-year contract to Lance Hostetler of Columbiana, effective Aug. 1 of this year through July 31, 2020 at an annual salary of $92,000. The board also approved him on an as needed basis for June and July at a per diem rate of $353.85.

