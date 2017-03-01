Airport's Mom's Tour helps ease trave...

Airport's Mom's Tour helps ease travel worries of flying with...

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

As the mother of an infant and a toddler, Brittney Lewers was worried about the idea of flying with two small children. How would she navigate through the Transportation Security Administration security area with a 4-year-old and her 5-month-old infant strapped to her chest in a harness? Did she have to follow the same rules about what she could bring through security for her children's needs? But after a Mom's Tour at the Akron-Canton Airport, where airport officials took a small group of moms and babies step-by-step from parking their car to getting to the gate, Lewers said she's relieved and confident in flying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massillon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tameshia campbell Feb 15 kentucky boy yea 2
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Feb 12 teddybear 110
fartfetish (Feb '16) Feb '17 IcallBullShytOnThis 3
Theresa braham Jan '17 Kelly 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan '17 con man extraordi... 2
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan '17 thenewthemoonvill... 2
See all Massillon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massillon Forum Now

Massillon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massillon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Massillon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,541 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC