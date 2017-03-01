Airport's Mom's Tour helps ease travel worries of flying with...

As the mother of an infant and a toddler, Brittney Lewers was worried about the idea of flying with two small children. How would she navigate through the Transportation Security Administration security area with a 4-year-old and her 5-month-old infant strapped to her chest in a harness? Did she have to follow the same rules about what she could bring through security for her children's needs? But after a Mom's Tour at the Akron-Canton Airport, where airport officials took a small group of moms and babies step-by-step from parking their car to getting to the gate, Lewers said she's relieved and confident in flying.

