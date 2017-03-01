Airport's Mom's Tour helps ease travel worries of flying with...
As the mother of an infant and a toddler, Brittney Lewers was worried about the idea of flying with two small children. How would she navigate through the Transportation Security Administration security area with a 4-year-old and her 5-month-old infant strapped to her chest in a harness? Did she have to follow the same rules about what she could bring through security for her children's needs? But after a Mom's Tour at the Akron-Canton Airport, where airport officials took a small group of moms and babies step-by-step from parking their car to getting to the gate, Lewers said she's relieved and confident in flying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tameshia campbell
|Feb 15
|kentucky boy yea
|2
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Feb 12
|teddybear
|110
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan '17
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan '17
|con man extraordi...
|2
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC