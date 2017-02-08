West Side News & Notes

Officials from the City of Akron, Summit County and the Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board jointly announced Feb. 1 that the Summit County Internal Audit Committee will perform financial audits of their respective service agreements with Oriana House. The scope of the audits will be to review financial, court and client records to ensure accuracy in both billing and services provided, officials added.

