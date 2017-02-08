West Side News & Notes
Officials from the City of Akron, Summit County and the Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board jointly announced Feb. 1 that the Summit County Internal Audit Committee will perform financial audits of their respective service agreements with Oriana House. The scope of the audits will be to review financial, court and client records to ensure accuracy in both billing and services provided, officials added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Roxyfox
|108
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb 1
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan 27
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 15
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration
|Jan '17
|Democrat Hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC