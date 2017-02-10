Thayer Munford, a 4-star OT from Massillon, announces he has signed with Ohio State
Four-star offensive tackle Thayer Munford of Massillon Washington announced his decision to sign with Ohio State on Wednesday -- National Signing Day -- to become member No. 21 of the Buckeyes 2017 recruiting class.
