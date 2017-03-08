Stark-County 4 mins ago 8:06 a.m.10-year-old Massillon boy shot in robbery attempt
Police say a 10-year-old boy was shot and wounded during a confrontation that was reported as an attempted robbery. Massillon police tell The Independent that the boy was shot in the shoulder area on Monday afternoon and the injury wasn't considered life-threatening as he was taken to a hospital.
