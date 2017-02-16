Stark-County 24 mins ago 5:22 p.m.Mis...

Stark-County 24 mins ago 5:22 p.m.Missing Massillon girl may be in danger

Friday Feb 10

Massillon police are asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl named Casey Stephens from Massillon, Ohio, according to the department's Facebook page. In addition, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website details that she has been missing since Feb. 5. She has brown hair, blue eyes, stands 5'6 tall and weighs 160 pounds.

