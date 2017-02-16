Stark-County 24 mins ago 5:22 p.m.Missing Massillon girl may be in danger

Massillon police are asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl named Casey Stephens from Massillon, Ohio, according to the department's Facebook page. In addition, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website details that she has been missing since Feb. 5. She has brown hair, blue eyes, stands 5'6 tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.