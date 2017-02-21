Stark-County 19 mins ago 9:39 a.m.Mas...

Stark-County 19 mins ago 9:39 a.m.Massillon man killed in overnight crash

Sunday Feb 19

A Massillon man is dead after being ejected from his pick-up truck in a rollover accident early Sunday morning. Police say Cody Mishler, 27, of Massillon, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 eastbound on Wooster Street, when he lost control of the vehicle.

