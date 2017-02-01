Ohio State football notebook | Meyer wants more Ohio recruits in future classes
Only one-third of the 21 players in Ohio State's 2017 recruiting class are Ohio natives, and coach Urban Meyer hopes that's an aberration. Part of the reason for the low number of Ohioans is that OSU seeks the best prospects, regardless of location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
