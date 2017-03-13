Ohio Museums Join Effort to Preserve Federal Arts Funding
A traveling exhibition of Nelly Toll's Holocaust artwork, created by the Massillon Museum, was underwritten by federal funds [Massillon Museum] The Ohio delegation joins about three hundred museum people from around the nation, Tuesday, for the ninth annual Museums Advocacy Day. It's being organized by the American Alliance of Museums , which represents everything from volunteer-run historic houses to the Cleveland and Cincinnati art museums.
