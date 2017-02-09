Landscaper Masturbates Into Homeowners Orange Juice Carton, Returns It To Fridge
Summary : A 72-year-old landscaper was given 100 days in jail after he used a client's orange juice carton to ejaculate inside, then returning the carton to the woman's fridge. An Ohio landscaper pleaded guilty and sentenced to 100 days in jail for masturbating into the orange juice carton of a female client and then returning the carton to the fridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Journal.
Add your comments below
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Feb 7
|Roxyfox
|108
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb 1
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan 27
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 15
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration
|Jan '17
|Democrat Hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC