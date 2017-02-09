Landscaper Masturbates Into Homeowners Orange Juice Carton, Returns It To Fridge

Summary : A 72-year-old landscaper was given 100 days in jail after he used a client's orange juice carton to ejaculate inside, then returning the carton to the woman's fridge. An Ohio landscaper pleaded guilty and sentenced to 100 days in jail for masturbating into the orange juice carton of a female client and then returning the carton to the fridge.

