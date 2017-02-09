Landscaper Masturbates Into Homeowner...

Landscaper Masturbates Into Homeowners Orange Juice Carton, Returns It To Fridge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: JD Journal

Summary : A 72-year-old landscaper was given 100 days in jail after he used a client's orange juice carton to ejaculate inside, then returning the carton to the woman's fridge. An Ohio landscaper pleaded guilty and sentenced to 100 days in jail for masturbating into the orange juice carton of a female client and then returning the carton to the fridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massillon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Feb 7 Roxyfox 108
fartfetish (Feb '16) Feb 1 IcallBullShytOnThis 3
Theresa braham Jan 27 Kelly 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan 16 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan 15 con man extraordi... 3
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan 14 thenewthemoonvill... 2
News Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration Jan '17 Democrat Hero 2
See all Massillon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massillon Forum Now

Massillon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massillon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Massillon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,147 • Total comments across all topics: 278,714,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC