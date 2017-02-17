Furry friends featured at Lock 3

Paw Puppies Weekend at Lock 3 Park Feb. 11-12 welcomed families, who enjoyed breakfast or lunch and the chance to meet costumed characters and other furry friends. Twins Lainey and Shelby Huff, 2, are shown above on Feb. 11 as they give Clifford the Big Red Dog a high-five at the event, while parents Emily and Ben Huff look on.

