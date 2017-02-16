Elderly Perv Cops Plea For Vile Juice...

Elderly Perv Cops Plea For Vile Juice Act

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: The Smoking Gun

FEBRUARY 7--A 72-year-old landscaper is serving 100 days in jail after pleading guilty to entering the home of a female client and In a plea deal with Ohio prosecutors, Willis Gene Burdette copped to felony burglary and attempted felonious assault charges in connection with the repulsive incident last August. In addition to the jail term, Burdette, seen above, was sentenced last month to three years probation and 200 hours of community service, and he was directed to complete a mental health assessment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Gun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massillon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tameshia campbell Wed kentucky boy yea 2
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Feb 12 teddybear 110
fartfetish (Feb '16) Feb 1 IcallBullShytOnThis 3
Theresa braham Jan 27 Kelly 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan 16 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan '17 con man extraordi... 3
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan '17 thenewthemoonvill... 2
See all Massillon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massillon Forum Now

Massillon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massillon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Massillon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC