Elderly Perv Cops Plea For Vile Juice Act
FEBRUARY 7--A 72-year-old landscaper is serving 100 days in jail after pleading guilty to entering the home of a female client and In a plea deal with Ohio prosecutors, Willis Gene Burdette copped to felony burglary and attempted felonious assault charges in connection with the repulsive incident last August. In addition to the jail term, Burdette, seen above, was sentenced last month to three years probation and 200 hours of community service, and he was directed to complete a mental health assessment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Gun.
Add your comments below
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tameshia campbell
|Wed
|kentucky boy yea
|2
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Feb 12
|teddybear
|110
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb 1
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan 27
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan '17
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC