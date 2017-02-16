Elderly Perv Cops Plea For Vile Juice Act

FEBRUARY 7--A 72-year-old landscaper is serving 100 days in jail after pleading guilty to entering the home of a female client and In a plea deal with Ohio prosecutors, Willis Gene Burdette copped to felony burglary and attempted felonious assault charges in connection with the repulsive incident last August. In addition to the jail term, Burdette, seen above, was sentenced last month to three years probation and 200 hours of community service, and he was directed to complete a mental health assessment.

