Drive a little, learn a lot at two conferences

There are two good OSU Extension conferences in March a short drive away at the R.G. Drage Career Center, 2800 Richville Drive SE, Massillon, that offer some good learning opportunities. The East Ohio Women in Agriculture conference is Friday, March 24 and the Northeast Ohio Small Farm Conference is Saturday, March 25. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.

