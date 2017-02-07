Art 360 exhibition at MassMu closes sunday

Sunday, Feb. 12, will be the last opportunity to view Art 360: Contemporary Art Hatching Across Ohio at the Massillon Museum. It has been on display since Saturday, Oct. 15. The second-floor gallery exhibition includes artwork by more than 40 Ohio artists who have transformed ostrich eggs into works of art, using acrylic, oil and watercolor paints; beeswax; fiber; ceramics; printmaking; photography; pen and ink; found objects; light; and sculpture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.