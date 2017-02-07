Art 360 exhibition at MassMu closes sunday
Sunday, Feb. 12, will be the last opportunity to view Art 360: Contemporary Art Hatching Across Ohio at the Massillon Museum. It has been on display since Saturday, Oct. 15. The second-floor gallery exhibition includes artwork by more than 40 Ohio artists who have transformed ostrich eggs into works of art, using acrylic, oil and watercolor paints; beeswax; fiber; ceramics; printmaking; photography; pen and ink; found objects; light; and sculpture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.
Add your comments below
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|8 hr
|Roxyfox
|108
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb 1
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan 27
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 15
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration
|Jan 8
|Democrat Hero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC