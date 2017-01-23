Ohio State Football Recruiting: Final Predictions Pre-National Signing Day
Ohio State's recruitment of Thayer Munford has drawn out for months, but the recent activity between the staff and the in-state 4-star offensive tackle has picked up substantially. Urban Meyer, co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa made multiple visits to Massillon, Ohio, to visit with Munford last week, and the 6'6", 325-pound prospect returned the favor by officially visiting the campus Jan. 21. While he has offers from schools such as Alabama, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee, Munford remains uncommitted and is still waiting on that elusive offer from the Buckeyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 15
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration
|Jan 8
|Democrat Hero
|2
|Looking for my sister. ....
|Jan 2
|smarty2
|1
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec '16
|JohnQ
|2
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Massillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC