Ohio State Football Recruiting: Final Predictions Pre-National Signing Day

Ohio State's recruitment of Thayer Munford has drawn out for months, but the recent activity between the staff and the in-state 4-star offensive tackle has picked up substantially. Urban Meyer, co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa made multiple visits to Massillon, Ohio, to visit with Munford last week, and the 6'6", 325-pound prospect returned the favor by officially visiting the campus Jan. 21. While he has offers from schools such as Alabama, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Tennessee, Munford remains uncommitted and is still waiting on that elusive offer from the Buckeyes.

