McIntyre Wins 2016 NHC Tour

Cheryl McIntyre of Massillon, Ohio, won three National Handicapping Championship qualifying contests this year and earned 19,898 points overall to win the 2016 Daily Racing Form NHC Tour, which ended Jan. 1 at the close of on-track qualifiers at 's Surfside Race Place. The first female NHC Tour winner, McIntyre earned $75,000, a trophy, and an automatic berth to NHC 19 in 2018.

