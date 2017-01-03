McIntyre Wins 2016 NHC Tour
Cheryl McIntyre of Massillon, Ohio, won three National Handicapping Championship qualifying contests this year and earned 19,898 points overall to win the 2016 Daily Racing Form NHC Tour, which ended Jan. 1 at the close of on-track qualifiers at 's Surfside Race Place. The first female NHC Tour winner, McIntyre earned $75,000, a trophy, and an automatic berth to NHC 19 in 2018.
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for my sister. ....
|Jan 2
|smarty2
|1
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec 12
|JohnQ
|2
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Ralph Weekly not so cool....
|Nov '16
|Grace
|1
|Tim Boyle
|Oct '16
|JMANURO
|1
|CCAD expects students to be drawn to new comics...
|Aug '16
|Reality Speaks
|1
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|31
