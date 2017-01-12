Joseph J. Swiergosz, Jr.: 1939-2017

Joseph J. Swiergosz, Jr., a former executive for a Toledo warehouse and moving business who was active in the South Toledo Kiwanis, died Sunday in Elizabeth Scott Community, Springfield Township. He was 77. Mr. Swiergosz died of complications from primary lateral sclerosis, which he was diagnosed with about 20 years ago, said Martin Swiergosz, the oldest of his four sons.

