GateHouse Media buys Dix newspapers in northeastern Ohio
A family-owned newspaper chain serving a large portion of northeastern and east-central Ohio has joined the GateHouse Media family, which owns The Columbus Dispatch, The Canton Repository, and about 50 other Ohio publications and websites. The Dix family announced today that it has sold Dix Communications to GateHouse Media.
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|Roxyfox
|108
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb 1
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan 27
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 15
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration
|Jan 8
|Democrat Hero
|2
