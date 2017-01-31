Fresh Mark workers OK new 4-year unio...

Fresh Mark workers OK new 4-year union pact

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salem News

Union employees of the Fresh Mark meat-packing plant ratified a new four-year contract Sunday that includes wage increases with no increase in medical insurance premiums. The vote was taken at Salem High School auditorium where 53 percent of the voting members approved it with 47 percent opposed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massillon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Theresa braham Jan 27 Kelly 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan 16 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan 15 con man extraordi... 3
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan 14 thenewthemoonvill... 2
News Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration Jan 8 Democrat Hero 2
Looking for my sister. .... Jan 2 smarty2 1
News Jeri Boston (May '16) Dec '16 JohnQ 2
See all Massillon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massillon Forum Now

Massillon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massillon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Massillon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,439 • Total comments across all topics: 278,456,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC