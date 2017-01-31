Fresh Mark workers OK new 4-year union pact
Union employees of the Fresh Mark meat-packing plant ratified a new four-year contract Sunday that includes wage increases with no increase in medical insurance premiums. The vote was taken at Salem High School auditorium where 53 percent of the voting members approved it with 47 percent opposed.
