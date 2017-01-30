Don Detore named editor of Tire Business
Tire Business has named Don Detore, previously managing editor of Rubber & Plastics News , to the publication's top editorial position, replacing long-time Editor Dave Zielasko, who becomes the publication's editorial director in addition to his role as publisher. "This is an exciting development at Tire Business as Don is a seasoned and well-respected editor who understands both print and online publishing," Mr. Zielasko said.
