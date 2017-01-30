Don Detore named editor of Tire Business

Don Detore named editor of Tire Business

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Tire Business

Tire Business has named Don Detore, previously managing editor of Rubber & Plastics News , to the publication's top editorial position, replacing long-time Editor Dave Zielasko, who becomes the publication's editorial director in addition to his role as publisher. "This is an exciting development at Tire Business as Don is a seasoned and well-respected editor who understands both print and online publishing," Mr. Zielasko said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massillon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Theresa braham Jan 27 Kelly 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan 16 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan 15 con man extraordi... 3
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan 14 thenewthemoonvill... 2
News Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration Jan 8 Democrat Hero 2
Looking for my sister. .... Jan 2 smarty2 1
News Jeri Boston (May '16) Dec '16 JohnQ 2
See all Massillon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massillon Forum Now

Massillon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massillon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Massillon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC