Crime 2 mins ago 11:05 a.m.LIVE | Parents charged in Ashley Zhao's death are back in court

LIVE | Parents charged in Ashley Zhao's death are back in court

The parents accused in the death of their 5-year-old daughter are back in Massillon court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Mingming Chen and Lian Zhao are being held on $5 million bond in the Stark County Jail after their child, Ashley Zhao, was found dead in Ang's Asian Cuisine restaurant last week.

