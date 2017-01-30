Cops: Mom of girl found dead in resta...

Cops: Mom of girl found dead in restaurant may face deportation

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: CBS News

Ashley Zhao's parents reported her missing Monday; the child's body was found hidden Tuesday at the family's restaurant in North Canton after a daylong search, Jackson Township police said. They haven't explained how the child was concealed.

