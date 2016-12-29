The Legend Continues

The Legend Continues

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

"Elvis -- The Legend Continues," will be presented Jan. 8 at Lions Lincoln Theatre, Massillon, at 7:30 p.m. Elvis Tribute Artist Travis E. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription. If you are a current subscriber, please log in with your website account information for full access.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massillon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeri Boston (May '16) Dec 12 JohnQ 2
News Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v... Dec 5 American Man 4
Ralph Weekly not so cool.... Nov '16 Grace 1
News Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday Oct '16 Clinton-JobsOutso... 6
Tim Boyle Oct '16 JMANURO 1
News CCAD expects students to be drawn to new comics... Aug '16 Reality Speaks 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Jun '16 Musikologist 31
See all Massillon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massillon Forum Now

Massillon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massillon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Massillon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,577 • Total comments across all topics: 277,442,248

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC