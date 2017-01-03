St. Mary Catholic Church in Massillon...

St. Mary Catholic Church in Massillon reopens Read Story Amani Abraham

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

For 16 months, St. Mary Catholic Church in Massillon has been closed, after a fire ripped through the historic house of worship. Tonight it reopened its doors, just in time for Christmas Eve Mass.

Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Massillon, OH

