St. Mary Catholic Church in Massillon reopens Read Story Amani Abraham
For 16 months, St. Mary Catholic Church in Massillon has been closed, after a fire ripped through the historic house of worship. Tonight it reopened its doors, just in time for Christmas Eve Mass.
