Civil War history recalled by seniors

Civil War history recalled by seniors

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 15, 2016 Read more: Herald Star Online

Richard McElroy, a former Smithfield resident, has written many books on presidents, first ladies, the Civil War era and a book on a teacher from Smithfield High School, Octa Foster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massillon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeri Boston (May '16) Dec 12 JohnQ 2
News Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v... Dec 5 American Man 4
Ralph Weekly not so cool.... Nov '16 Grace 1
News Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday Oct '16 Clinton-JobsOutso... 6
Tim Boyle Oct '16 JMANURO 1
News CCAD expects students to be drawn to new comics... Aug '16 Reality Speaks 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Jun '16 Musikologist 31
See all Massillon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massillon Forum Now

Massillon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massillon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Massillon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,544 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,506

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC