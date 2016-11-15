Civil War history recalled by seniors
Richard McElroy, a former Smithfield resident, has written many books on presidents, first ladies, the Civil War era and a book on a teacher from Smithfield High School, Octa Foster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massillon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec 12
|JohnQ
|2
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec 5
|American Man
|4
|Ralph Weekly not so cool....
|Nov '16
|Grace
|1
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Tim Boyle
|Oct '16
|JMANURO
|1
|CCAD expects students to be drawn to new comics...
|Aug '16
|Reality Speaks
|1
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|31
Find what you want!
Search Massillon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC