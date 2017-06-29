Nassau grand jury alleges corruption, bribery in Oyster Bay
A Nassau County grand jury has issued a sweeping indictment alleging bribery and official corruption at the highest levels of the Oyster Bay town government. Caught up by the charges are an Oyster Bay couple accused of bribing an Oyster Bay official to help facilitate the construction of a housing development for senior citizens and the subsequent efforts of other officials to help the project along.
