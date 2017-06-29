Nassau grand jury alleges corruption,...

Nassau grand jury alleges corruption, bribery in Oyster Bay

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Long Island Business News

A Nassau County grand jury has issued a sweeping indictment alleging bribery and official corruption at the highest levels of the Oyster Bay town government. Caught up by the charges are an Oyster Bay couple accused of bribing an Oyster Bay official to help facilitate the construction of a housing development for senior citizens and the subsequent efforts of other officials to help the project along.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massapequa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help find someone who can castrate me. (Oct '16) Jun 26 Jacket 7
Sammy's Inferno, Gardiner's Ave. off Hempstead ... (Sep '11) Jun 25 stopit 9
women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14) Jun 25 Theawculroger 59
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) Jun 23 Reverend Laidlaw ... 8,580
News Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09) Jun 23 Bruser 2,734
News Arrest in Levittown graffiti spree (May '09) Jun 23 blake norman 250
News Dozens of Students Barred From Graduation After... Jun 20 We are ESM 1
See all Massapequa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massapequa Forum Now

Massapequa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massapequa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Massapequa, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC