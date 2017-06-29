Good Samaritan never called by cops about L.I. bar brawl
The good Samaritan who found an unconscious hedge fund analyst minutes after he was sucker-punched outside a Long Island bar while an off-duty NYPD looked on and did nothing said authorities never contacted him during their investigation. Jeffrey Buchheit, 27, told The Daily News on Friday he never heard a peep from either the Nassau County police or Nassau prosecutors investigating the April 29, 2016, beating of Vincent Mosca outside the Massapequa bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Massapequa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help find someone who can castrate me. (Oct '16)
|Jun 26
|Jacket
|7
|Sammy's Inferno, Gardiner's Ave. off Hempstead ... (Sep '11)
|Jun 25
|stopit
|9
|women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14)
|Jun 25
|Theawculroger
|59
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reverend Laidlaw ...
|8,580
|Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09)
|Jun 23
|Bruser
|2,734
|Arrest in Levittown graffiti spree (May '09)
|Jun 23
|blake norman
|250
|Dozens of Students Barred From Graduation After...
|Jun 20
|We are ESM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massapequa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC