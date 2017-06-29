Good Samaritan never called by cops about L.I. bar brawl

The good Samaritan who found an unconscious hedge fund analyst minutes after he was sucker-punched outside a Long Island bar while an off-duty NYPD looked on and did nothing said authorities never contacted him during their investigation. Jeffrey Buchheit, 27, told The Daily News on Friday he never heard a peep from either the Nassau County police or Nassau prosecutors investigating the April 29, 2016, beating of Vincent Mosca outside the Massapequa bar.

