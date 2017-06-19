Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot comes ...

Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot comes to Ives Concert Park on Sunday, June 25.

Three-time Grammy winner Brian Setzer 's Rockabilly Riot comes to Ives Concert Park on Sunday, June 25. Setzer is a songwriter and vocalist who is considered among the world's greatest guitarists. Founder and leader of the Stray Cats, he's especially known for taking chances with innovative and daring musical styles, while resurrecting two forgotten genres , according to a news release.

