Three-time Grammy winner Brian Setzer 's Rockabilly Riot comes to Ives Concert Park on Sunday, June 25. Setzer is a songwriter and vocalist who is considered among the world's greatest guitarists. Founder and leader of the Stray Cats, he's especially known for taking chances with innovative and daring musical styles, while resurrecting two forgotten genres , according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.