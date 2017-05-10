Police: IHOP waitress pulls knife on ...

Police: IHOP waitress pulls knife on family after argument

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Fox News

Police say a waitress at a New York IHOP pulled a steak knife on a Long Island family after an argument over poor service. The mother of the family says they were shaken up after she, her husband and their two special needs kids were surrounded by the pancake restaurant's wait staff after complaining about poor service.

