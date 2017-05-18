North Massapequa Father and Son Arrested for Starving Their Dogs, Cops Say
Thomas Skuza and Thomas Skuza Jr. are charged with Animal Cruelty after their dogs were found emaciated with ribs, spine, and hips showing. The Nassau County SPCA announces the arrest of Thomas Skuza and Thomas Skuza Jr. of North Massapequa, NY for Animal Cruelty against their two dogs, Romeo and Damian .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Massapequa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Political Bumper Sticker
|4 hr
|John Holmes
|1
|Sean the phony pusillanimous pip squeak on radio
|5 hr
|Sean Sycophant
|3
|women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14)
|22 hr
|Colaguy
|52
|Help find someone who can castrate me. (Oct '16)
|Fri
|Darkstar1967
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14)
|Fri
|bethfields11
|63
|uncle sam /// spit (May '07)
|Fri
|eric a
|38
|Review: Seaford Taxi and Airport Service
|May 17
|Robert Katz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massapequa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC