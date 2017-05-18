North Massapequa Father and Son Arres...

North Massapequa Father and Son Arrested for Starving Their Dogs, Cops Say

Tuesday May 16 Read more: LongIsland.com

Thomas Skuza and Thomas Skuza Jr. are charged with Animal Cruelty after their dogs were found emaciated with ribs, spine, and hips showing. The Nassau County SPCA announces the arrest of Thomas Skuza and Thomas Skuza Jr. of North Massapequa, NY for Animal Cruelty against their two dogs, Romeo and Damian .

