Bronx Men Arrested in Nassau County After Using Fake ID, Credit Card to Buy Multiple Motorcycles
Nassau County, NY - May 5, 2017 - Major Case Bureau detectives from the Crimes Against Property Squad report the arrests of two Bronx men for incidents that occurred in Nassau County . According to detectives, Robert Urena, 35, on three separate occasions, produced a fraudulent license as well as a fraudulent credit card to obtain and attempt to obtain loans to purchase motorcycles from three different motorcycle dealerships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Massapequa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charges Filed In LI Chimney Sweep Scam (Feb '06)
|May 11
|Lisa
|337
|Sean the phony pusillanimous pip squeak on radio
|May 11
|Donkey drunky Irish
|2
|do anybody know the fortunato's (Mar '09)
|May 10
|BarbaraAnn
|49
|David Ben-Gurion comes to New York
|May 10
|Rome
|1
|Ex-cop held in assault case (May '07)
|May 9
|Gal Pal
|35
|women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14)
|May 8
|scott shepard
|50
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14)
|May 7
|Marisa13
|61
Find what you want!
Search Massapequa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC