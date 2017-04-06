Two LI centers get $9M refinancing
Greenwich, Conn.-based Sanders Equities received the seven-year balance sheet loan for its Village Square shopping center in Massapequa and its Hyde Park Plaza shopping center in New Hyde Park. Renovated in 2012, the 43,000-square-foot Village Square is located at the corner of Merrick Road and Hicksville Road and is anchored by Uncle Giuseppe's grocery store.
