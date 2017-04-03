Police: 8 pounds of marijuana, briefc...

Police: 8 pounds of marijuana, briefcase of cash found in traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: News12.com

Police say four men were arrested after they were found with 8 pounds of marijuana and a briefcase of cash during a traffic stop in Massapequa. Officers say they pulled over a 2015 Lexus near Unqua Road at Sunrise Highway around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massapequa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
uncle sam /// spit (May '07) Apr 1 david matte 35
Review: ATM Real Estates (Jan '09) Mar 28 Unhappy 28
Old Nick (Nov '08) Mar 28 Paula 4
Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14) Mar 28 Paula 14
Judge Andrew Crecca (Dec '10) Mar 27 freedom 48
News Police: Man Arrested for Reckless Endangerment ... (Feb '11) Mar 26 You are a Douchebag 6
News 4 Levittown brothers accused in $70-million coi... (Nov '08) Mar 26 John 428
See all Massapequa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massapequa Forum Now

Massapequa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massapequa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Massapequa, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,267 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC