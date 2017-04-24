Officials: Married couple fatally struck by car in Massapequa Park
The two 77-year-old victims were crossing Merrick Road and Harbor Lane around 8 p.m. when the incident occurred. "We were sitting by the front of the restaurant and we heard a loud bang and we saw a lot of commotion," says Jake Burbar, who witnessed the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massapequa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York City Correction Officers Vs. Police Of... (Sep '07)
|Mon
|Van Buren St Guy
|118
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14)
|Mon
|Bianca mangiaracina
|57
|do anybody know the fortunato's (Mar '09)
|Apr 21
|Jackass
|48
|Sammy's Inferno, Gardiner's Ave. off Hempstead ... (Sep '11)
|Apr 21
|Elisabeth Vescovi
|6
|Drug Selling Mortorcycle rider(s)
|Apr 19
|Kar-101
|1
|Help find someone who can castrate me. (Oct '16)
|Apr 13
|Jacker
|3
|Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14)
|Apr 13
|Aeinnohr
|15
Find what you want!
Search Massapequa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC