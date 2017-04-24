Officials: Married couple fatally str...

Officials: Married couple fatally struck by car in Massapequa Park

Sunday Apr 23

The two 77-year-old victims were crossing Merrick Road and Harbor Lane around 8 p.m. when the incident occurred. "We were sitting by the front of the restaurant and we heard a loud bang and we saw a lot of commotion," says Jake Burbar, who witnessed the incident.

